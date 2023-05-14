After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Kanugolu to look for victory in MP

According to party leaders, Kanugolu, who stays mostly behind the scene, prepared strategy for each Assembly seat in the southern state.



His strategy was to corner the BJP and JD(S) so that Karnataka's contest does not become triangular and it worked in favour of the party. He and his team continuously gave support to all the candidates with facts to counter the charges of the other parties.



According to party leaders, Kanugolu was responsible for Congress campaigns against the BJP like release of rate card, pay-CM, 40 per cent commission sarkar and at the end of the campaign 'cryPM' after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Modi for personal attacks on her family while counting abuses on him by other party leaders.

