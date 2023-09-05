Congress Parliamentary Group meets to discuss issues for parliament’s special session at Sonia's residence

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several other party MPs on Tuesday arrived at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting.

Sonia Gandhi had convened the meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming five day Parliament's Special Session.

According to party sources, during the meeting several issues will be discussed including the government's plan to bring a bill in the parliament to replace India with Bharat, one nation, one election, for which an eight member panel has been formed under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind and issue of Manipur besides other important issue.