Congress placed new vision for country before people, says Rahul Gandhi
I can confidently say that the INDIA bloc will form the next government, the party leader says in a video message
During the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress controlled the narrative and placed a new vision for the country before the people, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, 30 May, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government.
In his message to the people and Congress workers at the end of the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said, "We were successful in fighting the elections on real issues related to the people and despite the repeated attempts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mislead, we raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women and the deprived."
"I bow before the great people of the country and confidently say to the Congress workers that the INDIA bloc will form the next government," he said in his video message in Hindi.
“Intellectuals and thought leaders had called for a debate between me and the PM but he could not do so,” Gandhi said.
And now the debate is not possible as the PM has gone on a "maun vrat", he added.
He thanked all the leaders and workers of the opposition alliance who stood without bowing down to "save" the Constitution and institutions of the country.
"Together, we presented revolutionary guarantees that will change the lives of every section in the form of an alternative vision to the country and took our message to every corner," he said.
"We controlled the narrative during the Lok Sabha polls and placed a new vision for the country before the people," Gandhi said.
He appealed to the Congress workers to keep an eye on the polling booths and strong rooms till the last moment.
