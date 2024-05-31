Congress placed new vision for country before people, says Rahul Gandhi

During the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress controlled the narrative and placed a new vision for the country before the people, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, 30 May, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government.

In his message to the people and Congress workers at the end of the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said, "We were successful in fighting the elections on real issues related to the people and despite the repeated attempts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mislead, we raised the voice of farmers, workers, youth, women and the deprived."

"I bow before the great people of the country and confidently say to the Congress workers that the INDIA bloc will form the next government," he said in his video message in Hindi.

“Intellectuals and thought leaders had called for a debate between me and the PM but he could not do so,” Gandhi said.