Congress postpones 'Maun Satyagraha' in support of Rahul in northern states following deluge

The Congress said on Tuesday that it has made some modifications to its plan of holding a 'Maun Satyagraha' on Wednesday against the Gujarat High Court's order upholding Rahul Gandhi's his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the use of the 'Modi' surname.

The Congress has postponed the dates of the 'Maun Satyagraha' in the states, which have been facing flood-like situation due to heavy downpour for the past few days.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Due to the prevailing flood situation, the Maun Satyagraha planned in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will now be held on July 16."

He said the rest of the states will observe the Satyagraha on Wednesday, as planned.