Congress raises fresh concerns over Great Nicobar project’s ecological impact

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has intensified his criticism of the proposed Great Nicobar Island development project, alleging that the initiative, as currently conceived, is primarily a commercial venture that poses serious risks to one of India's most ecologically sensitive regions.

In a letter to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh challenged the basis on which environmental clearances were granted for the project and questioned the adequacy of studies undertaken to assess its ecological impact.

Responding to Yadav's recent communication on the issue, the former environment minister argued that the environmental impact assessment process had relied on limited data collection and failed to meet the standards required for a project of such scale and significance.

Ramesh contended that historical datasets and secondary information cited by government agencies could not replace project-specific field studies conducted at the site. According to him, primary data collection across different seasons is essential to understand the full ecological consequences of a project located in a biodiversity-rich island ecosystem.

The Congress leader also referred to previous rulings of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), arguing that they had identified deficiencies in the environmental clearance process and called for further examination of key issues.

A major point of contention raised by Ramesh relates to Galathea Bay, where port-related infrastructure has been proposed as part of the wider development plan.