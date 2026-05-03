Narendra Modi govt rattled by Rahul Gandhi’s Nicobar visit: Congress
Jairam Ramesh says Centre’s recent clarification fails to address serious objections raised by experts and local communities
The Congress on Sunday mounted a detailed critique of the Great Nicobar Island Development Project, raising concerns over ecology, tribal rights, transparency, and security, and insisting that the issue must be debated in Parliament.
The party also claimed the Narendra Modi government is “rattled” and in damage-control mode following Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Great Nicobar on 28 April.
In a strongly worded statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Centre’s recent clarification failed to address serious objections raised by experts and local communities.
“The Modi government, clearly in damage control mode after the hugely impactful visit of the Leader of the Opposition… issued a press note… This does not address any of the serious concerns raised,” Ramesh said.
Ramesh argued that the government’s claim — that only 1.82 per cent of land in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would be used — is “misleading”, as it overlooks the unique ecological richness of Great Nicobar.
He pointed to Galathea Bay, the proposed port site, calling it a protected Coastal Regulation Zone.
“Galathea Bay… is home to more than 20,000 coral colonies… and is the most important nesting site of the Giant Leatherback turtle in the Northern Indian Ocean,” he said.
The Congress leader also alleged that institutions such as the Wildlife Institute of India and the Zoological Survey of India were “coerced” into facilitating environmental clearances, raising concerns over conflict of interest.
Highlighting the impact on indigenous communities, Ramesh said the Nicobarese tribe had withdrawn its No-Objection Certificate in 2022, claiming it was obtained under pressure.
“They were rushed to sign by concealing the extent of tribal areas to be affected,” he said.
He also flagged concerns regarding the Shompen, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, questioning how their “informed consent” — legally and ethically required — was obtained.
Ramesh criticised the lack of transparency around key approvals, noting that reports of the Forest Advisory Committee, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, and a High-Powered Committee set up by the National Green Tribunal were not made public.
He also questioned the feasibility of projections for the proposed airport.
“The claim that the airport will handle 10 million passengers annually appears to be a huge over-estimation,” he said, pointing out that Port Blair currently handles far fewer passengers.
The Congress leader further cited concerns flagged by former Navy chief Arun Prakash, who argued that military preparedness in the Andaman and Nicobar Command should not be linked to the development project.
“There is no need to link India’s legitimate security imperatives with this so-called development project,” Ramesh said, accusing the government of “muzzling debate” by invoking national security.
Reiterating the party’s demand, Ramesh said the wide-ranging concerns — from environmental impact to tribal rights — require broader scrutiny.
“These considerations must, at the very least, be discussed and debated in a Parliamentary forum,” he asserted.
The Centre, however, has defended the project as a strategic initiative aimed at boosting India’s presence in the Andaman Sea while balancing development with environmental safeguards and protection of indigenous communities.
With political tempers rising and questions mounting, the Great Nicobar project is fast emerging as a new flashpoint between the government and the opposition.
With PTI inputs
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