Narendra Modi govt rattled by Rahul Gandhi’s Nicobar visit: Congress

The Congress on Sunday mounted a detailed critique of the Great Nicobar Island Development Project, raising concerns over ecology, tribal rights, transparency, and security, and insisting that the issue must be debated in Parliament.

The party also claimed the Narendra Modi government is “rattled” and in damage-control mode following Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Great Nicobar on 28 April.

In a strongly worded statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Centre’s recent clarification failed to address serious objections raised by experts and local communities.

“The Modi government, clearly in damage control mode after the hugely impactful visit of the Leader of the Opposition… issued a press note… This does not address any of the serious concerns raised,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh argued that the government’s claim — that only 1.82 per cent of land in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would be used — is “misleading”, as it overlooks the unique ecological richness of Great Nicobar.

He pointed to Galathea Bay, the proposed port site, calling it a protected Coastal Regulation Zone.