Rahul Gandhi backs Great Nicobar tribal concerns, vows to raise issue in Parliament

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has expressed support for tribal communities from Great Nicobar Island who are opposing the proposed mega infrastructure project, pledging to raise their concerns in Parliament and visit the region to assess the situation firsthand.

In a statement shared alongside a video of his interaction with a delegation of tribal leaders and members of the Adivasi Congress, Gandhi said the issue extended beyond development, touching on identity, dignity and the rights of indigenous communities.

He said the discussions made it clear that the resistance was not merely against a project but rooted in fears over displacement and loss of traditional lands. According to Gandhi, the delegation highlighted that more than 800 families, including those from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, stand to be affected.

“These communities have lived in harmony with nature for generations, safeguarding the fragile ecosystem long before any external interest emerged,” he said, adding that they now feel increasingly marginalised.

Gandhi also claimed that locals raised concerns about who stands to benefit from the project, alleging that large corporate interests could gain control over key infrastructure and resources, while indigenous populations are left struggling.

Alongside these concerns, the delegation pointed to ongoing challenges such as inadequate access to water, roads, education and employment. Gandhi alleged that decisions regarding the project were being made without proper consultation or consent from affected communities.