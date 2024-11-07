Congress reminds Jyotiraditya Scindia of family history, as he attacks Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Thursday, 7 November, offered BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia a history lesson, following his criticism of Rahul Gandhi's article on the 'new breed of monopolists', which referenced the royal dynasties that kowtowed to the British East India Company.

Congress leaders dismissed Scindia's outrage, saying the minister now has to 'prove his loyalty to his new bosses every day' by defaming and denigrating those who built him up. The opposition party also recalled how the Scindia rulers had supported the East India Company during the British period.

The Congress' jibe at the Union minister came after Scindia tagged Gandhi's article in the Indian Express on Wednesday, 6 November, and said, 'Those who sell hatred have no right to lecture on Indian pride and history.'

'Rahul Gandhi's ignorance about Bharat's rich heritage and his colonial mindset have crossed all limits,' Scindia claimed in a post on X on Wednesday. His 'educational' list of Indian heroes laid for Gandhi seems to highlight exclusively the contributions of royal families.