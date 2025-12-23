Changes to MGNREGA may deprive 12 crore people of jobs: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that nearly 12 crore people in rural areas could be deprived of guaranteed employment under the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, alleging that the Centre has taken over the allocation of works from local bodies.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Dutt said the BJP-led Union government had not only renamed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) but had also fundamentally altered its policy framework, effectively taking away the right to guaranteed employment.

Under MGNREGA, Dutt said, one member of a rural household was entitled to 100 days of employment on demand within five kilometres of the village. He alleged that this demand-driven, decentralised model had been replaced.

“They have changed this scheme and now the Centre will decide the allocation of work. It will not be decided at the local level. The Centre will decide which state will get work,” Dutt said, adding that gram panchayats and zilla parishads would be bypassed in the process.