Changes to MGNREGA may deprive 12 crore people of jobs: Congress
Party alleges Centre has taken control of work allocation, reduced funding share and diluted role of local bodies
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that nearly 12 crore people in rural areas could be deprived of guaranteed employment under the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, alleging that the Centre has taken over the allocation of works from local bodies.
Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Dutt said the BJP-led Union government had not only renamed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) but had also fundamentally altered its policy framework, effectively taking away the right to guaranteed employment.
Under MGNREGA, Dutt said, one member of a rural household was entitled to 100 days of employment on demand within five kilometres of the village. He alleged that this demand-driven, decentralised model had been replaced.
“They have changed this scheme and now the Centre will decide the allocation of work. It will not be decided at the local level. The Centre will decide which state will get work,” Dutt said, adding that gram panchayats and zilla parishads would be bypassed in the process.
The Congress spokesperson also alleged a change in the funding pattern. Earlier, the Centre bore 90 per cent of the cost of works under MGNREGA, with states contributing the remaining share. Under the new Act, he claimed, the Centre’s contribution would be reduced to 60 per cent, placing a greater financial burden on state governments. He accused the Union government of not allocating adequate funds for the scheme in the Budget.
Dutt further expressed concern over a provision that bars works under the scheme for 60 days during the farming season, arguing that it would weaken the bargaining power of labourers during a crucial period of agricultural activity.
While the new law provides for 125 days of employment per household, Dutt claimed that between 2019 and 2024, the Union government had been able to provide an average of only 42 days of work under MGNREGA.
The Centre has said the VB-G RAM G Act seeks to restructure rural employment and livelihood support. Opposition parties, however, have criticised the changes, alleging dilution of the employment guarantee and reduced decentralisation.
