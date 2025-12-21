President clears VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA, despite opposition objections

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the Ministry of Rural Development said, paving the way for a new rural employment framework to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament amid protests from opposition parties. The government says the legislation aligns rural employment with its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and increases the annual guarantee of wage employment from 100 to 125 days per rural household.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2025, the law also restructures funding and implementation. It sets a 60:40 cost-sharing formula between the Centre and states, with a 90:10 split for northeastern and Himalayan states. Open-ended budgeting under the previous law will be replaced by normative state allocations.

According to official claims, the new framework will deploy technology-led safeguards, including biometric attendance, artificial intelligence-based fraud detection and GPS-enabled tracking of worksites. It also allows seasonal pauses of up to 60 days during peak agricultural periods and seeks to create a national rural infrastructure stack integrated with PM Gati Shakti to support water security, roads, livelihoods and disaster-related works.