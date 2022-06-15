Congress says Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its HQ & beat up workers, demands FIR

The Congress staged vociferous protests in the national capital on the third day of Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.



The police had cordoned off areas around the AICC headquarters and barricaded it with increased police strength. Many party workers were picked by the police and lodged in police stations across Delhi.



"We are protesting peacefully in a Gandhian way but such kind of behaviour and goondaism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Surjewala said.



"Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of Modi government in order to please their masters know that this will not go unpunished. We will remember and suitable action, both civil and criminal, will be taken," he said.



He demanded that an FIR be lodged against the officers of Delhi Police who "committed criminal trespass by forcibly entering" the headquarters of the Congress party, they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry initiated against them.



"Tomorrow, the Congress has decided to gherao all Raj Bhawans across India in protest against this action of the police, and the designed deception and suppression of the voice of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, who continue to champion the voice of the poor, the downtrodden and common people," Surjewala said.



These voices cannot be suppressed by the "puppet" ED, he said.