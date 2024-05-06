Chhattisgarh minister who 'acquired' land in wife's name guilty of fraud: Congress

The Opposition Congress has demanded the registration of a criminal offence in connection with purchase of a land in the name of Chhattisgarh minister Brijmohan Agrawal's wife in Mahasamund district after a local court nullified the sale deed recently.

When contacted, the minister, who is also the BJP candidate from Raipur Lok Sabha seat, declined to comment.

Citing the court order, state Congress president Deepak Baij on Sunday claimed Agrawal allegedly fraudulently acquired the property, belonging to the state water resources department, in the name of his wife and built a resort there.

The land is located in Jalki village under Tumgaon tehsil near Sirpur, a historical Buddhist site.

In its order dated 23 April, the additional district and sessions judge (I) Mahasamund quashed the sale deed of the land in question. As per the order, six villagers donated 4.124 hectares of land in Jalki village to the water resources department in 1994 as part of a daanpatra (donation for public use) in erstwhile Madhya Pradesh for the construction of a reservoir.