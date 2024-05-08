Congress seeks dismissal of BJP govt, fresh polls in Haryana

The Congress on Wednesday, 8 May sought the imposition of President's Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP.

Talking to reporters in Sirsa on Wednesday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble and was working strongly.

"We are going to write to the Governor that three Independent MLAs have withdrawn support and they have extended support to our party... the government is in the minority and they have no right to stay in power. We will demand that the government be dismissed, President's Rule be imposed and fresh elections be held," Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said.

"Likewise, the JJP should also write a letter that the government be dismissed. INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who claim to be opposing the government, should also write similar letters to the Governor," he added.

Bhan said the three Independent MLAs have already written to the Governor regarding their withdrawal of support.

Senior Congress leader B B Batra said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), once an ally of the BJP in the state, should write to the Governor making it clear that they were not supporting the dispensation.

"Like the three Independent MLAs wrote a letter to Governor stating they have withdrawn their support... The JJP should also do this," he said.