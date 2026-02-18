Congress seeks greater autonomy for Arunachal Pradesh to safeguard ecology
State unit flags dam projects, indigenous rights and Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act concerns in memorandum to Mallikarjun Kharge
The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday called for an amendment to Article 371(H) of the Constitution to ensure stronger constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy for the state, while also raising concerns over mega dam projects and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, along with other party leaders, submitted a memorandum to AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi seeking intervention on the issues, according to a party release.
The memorandum highlighted environmental, ecological and socio-economic implications of large dam projects in the region and flagged concerns related to indigenous rights, environmental security and sustainable development, arguing that these factors necessitated strengthening Article 371(H).
Article 371(H) provides special constitutional provisions for Arunachal Pradesh, granting the Governor special responsibility over law and order and allowing the exercise of individual judgment after consulting the council of ministers. It also enables flexibility in governance by empowering the state Assembly to determine its structure and number of seats.
The provision was introduced keeping in view the state’s strategic location, sensitive international borders and distinct socio-cultural composition, with the aim of safeguarding tribal identity, customary practices and administrative stability.
The APCC has previously stated that Arunachal Pradesh requires legislative autonomy on the lines of Nagaland under Article 371A and Mizoram under Article 371G, noting that Article 371(H) does not currently provide legal protection over ownership and transfer of land and natural resources. The party has also sought stronger safeguards for religious and social practices and customary laws of tribal communities.
During the meeting with Kharge, the delegation presented a detailed note outlining what it described as pressing concerns of the state and sought support at the national level. Kharge acknowledged the seriousness of the issues and assured the leaders of necessary support in raising them at appropriate forums, the party release said.