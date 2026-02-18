Congress seeks greater autonomy for Arunachal Pradesh to safeguard ecology

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday called for an amendment to Article 371(H) of the Constitution to ensure stronger constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy for the state, while also raising concerns over mega dam projects and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, along with other party leaders, submitted a memorandum to AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi seeking intervention on the issues, according to a party release.

The memorandum highlighted environmental, ecological and socio-economic implications of large dam projects in the region and flagged concerns related to indigenous rights, environmental security and sustainable development, arguing that these factors necessitated strengthening Article 371(H).

Article 371(H) provides special constitutional provisions for Arunachal Pradesh, granting the Governor special responsibility over law and order and allowing the exercise of individual judgment after consulting the council of ministers. It also enables flexibility in governance by empowering the state Assembly to determine its structure and number of seats.