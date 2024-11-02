Congress seeks inquiry into BJP blackmail allegations linked to Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP used coercive tactics to gain Ajit Pawar’s allegiance, referencing Pawar's recent remarks
In a demand for accountability, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called for an immediate investigation into allegations that the BJP employed coercion and blackmail to secure the allegiance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Ramesh characterised the BJP’s actions as part of a broader “washing machine” phenomenon prevalent across the country, with Maharashtra serving as a prime example.
The allegations date back to a time when the BJP accused Pawar, then Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, of corruption amounting to Rs 70,000 crore.
Ramesh emphasised the significance of Pawar's recent disclosure that after Devendra Fadnavis became Chief Minister, he was presented with a file recommending an open inquiry into the alleged irrigation scam. This revelation suggests an implicit threat: comply with the BJP's demands or face legal repercussions.
Ramesh pointed out that such tactics not only reflect a troubling misuse of power but also raise serious questions about breaches of confidentiality and violations of the Official Secrets Act. He insisted that these matters cannot be brushed aside, and a thorough investigation is essential to uphold democratic integrity and ensure that such coercive practices are addressed decisively.
Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil in an interview to the Indian Express said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s allegations that then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had showed him files signed by former Home Minister late R R Patil for an open inquiry in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, only showed Fadnavis had blackmailed Ajit Pawar.
The NCP(SP) leader also told the Indian Express that Ajit Pawar’s statement showed that efforts had been ongoing to fuel infighting in the undivided NCP had been on since then.
“I believe Ajit Pawar finds himself in a difficult position because of this situation. However, his actions have also placed Devendra Fadnavis in a more precarious situation, exposing both Fadnavis's operating style and their relationship over the past decade. I would have understood if he had shown the file to the Leader of the Opposition, but Ajit Pawar was just an opposition MLA at the time,” Patil said.
Speaking at a campaign rally on 29 October in the Tasgaon Assembly constituency of Sangli district, Pawar recounted an incident following the BJP’s victory in the 2014 Assembly elections. He revealed that after Devendra Fadnavis assumed the role of Chief Minister, he presented a file signed by former minister R R Patil, which recommended an open inquiry into Pawar’s conduct by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines