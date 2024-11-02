Congress seeks inquiry into BJP blackmail allegations linked to Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra

In a demand for accountability, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has called for an immediate investigation into allegations that the BJP employed coercion and blackmail to secure the allegiance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ramesh characterised the BJP’s actions as part of a broader “washing machine” phenomenon prevalent across the country, with Maharashtra serving as a prime example.

The allegations date back to a time when the BJP accused Pawar, then Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, of corruption amounting to Rs 70,000 crore.

Ramesh emphasised the significance of Pawar's recent disclosure that after Devendra Fadnavis became Chief Minister, he was presented with a file recommending an open inquiry into the alleged irrigation scam. This revelation suggests an implicit threat: comply with the BJP's demands or face legal repercussions.

Ramesh pointed out that such tactics not only reflect a troubling misuse of power but also raise serious questions about breaches of confidentiality and violations of the Official Secrets Act. He insisted that these matters cannot be brushed aside, and a thorough investigation is essential to uphold democratic integrity and ensure that such coercive practices are addressed decisively.

Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil in an interview to the Indian Express said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s allegations that then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had showed him files signed by former Home Minister late R R Patil for an open inquiry in the alleged Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, only showed Fadnavis had blackmailed Ajit Pawar.