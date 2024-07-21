Congress seeks LS deputy speaker's post for opposition, brings up NEET issue

The Congress on Sunday, 21 July, sought the Lok Sabha deputy speaker's position for the opposition in the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of Parliament session, and raised the issue of paper leaks, including of the prestigious NEET, sources said.

They said party leader Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition should be allowed to raise issues in Parliament after parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju sought cooperation from every party for the smooth running of the two Houses.

Sources said Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav raised the issue of the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial directive to eateries on the kanwariya route to display the owners' names.

The YSR Congress spoke about the TDP government's alleged targeting of its leaders in Andhra Pradesh and sought the Centre's intervention.

The meeting is being chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh and was convened by Rijiju.

Separately, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that in the all-party meeting, the JD(U) and the YSRCP demanded special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh respectively but "strangely" the TDP kept quiet on the matter.