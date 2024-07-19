Union Budget: 1.5 crore jobs lost, 30% higher vegetable prices — and solution?

Shrinate also criticised the successive Narenda Modi-led governments for the poor state of the economy and rising unemployment.

“Due to economic mismanagement, policies like demonetisation, half-baked GST implementation and inefficient Covid management, the economy has suffered a loss of Rs 11.5 lakh crore,” she said.

“The crumbling railings in Gujarat and the influx of people flocking to Mumbai for aviation jobs expose the false claims of this government,” she added, referring to the concerns around rising unemployment across the country.

Finance minister Sitharaman will present her seventh Union budget on 23 July.

"Food inflation has remained consistently above 9 per cent and vegetable prices have increased by more than 30 per cent," Shrinate continued. "It may not matter to the rich, but you have made the vegetables disappear from the plate of the poor. This inflation is everywhere — transport, school fees, garments..."