Congress slams Centre for seeking 'modification' in 2G case verdict

"Now, they are arguing the opposite - they have gone to the Supreme Court for permission to give away spectrum to whoever they want, without an auction," he alleged.

"Of course, this 'Modani Regime' has already been handing over public resources to the PM's crony capitalist friends - airports have been handed over to one company, coal mines have been given away in fraudulent auctions, and even satellite spectrum has been handed over in exchange for Rs 150 crore in electoral bonds. In total, they have already handed out Rs 4 lakh crore worth of public resources to their corporate donors," Ramesh further alleged.

He said that on 4 June, India's voters will show this party of "organised loot" the door.

The counting of votes of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, polling for which began on 19 April, will be taken up on 4 June.

The INDIA bloc government will launch a joint parliamentary committee on the "'Adani Mega Scam', and investigate these other corrupt practices, including the 'Pay PM scam' in which the PM amassed Rs 8,200 crore through his well-documented 'chaar raaste' of collecting funds", the Congress leader said.

He claimed that the BJP's four methods of collecting funds were "pre-paid bribes: 'Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo'; post-paid bribes: 'Theka Lo, Ghoos do'; post-raid bribes: 'Hafta Vasooli'; 'farzi companies'".

In its judgement delivered on 2 February 2012, the apex court had quashed 2G spectrum licences given to various firms during the tenure of A Raja as the telecom minister in January 2008.

On Monday, attorney general R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, mentioned an interim application before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and justice J B Pardiwala.

While seeking urgent listing of the application, the top law officer told the bench that the plea seeks modification of the 2012 verdict as the Centre wanted to grant 2G spectrum licences in some cases.