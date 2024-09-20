Congress slams govt over railway chairman's call for urgent manpower

Taking a swipe at the government over railway board chairman Satish Kumar flagging urgent requirement for additional manpower to maintain the railways' ever-increasing assets, the Congress on Thursday, 19 September said "if only the reel minister had the same honesty".

Kumar earlier said there is an urgent requirement for additional manpower to maintain the railways' ever-increasing assets. He urged the Finance Ministry to give the board the power to create non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories.

"The new Chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board has raised concerns about the manpower shortages in the Indian Railways and sought additional staff urgently to ensure the safe operation of trains. He has sought approval from the Ministry of Finance to create additional posts in the essential safety category," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"This is a refreshingly honest admission of the manpower shortages that have beset the Indian Railways and caused a litany of accidents and derailments the last few years. Hundreds of lives have been lost. If only the Reel Minister had the same honesty!" he said.

The Congress has been attacking the government, especially railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, over the recent railway accidents.