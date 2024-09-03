Rahul Gandhi asks why Indian Railways trackmen’s lives are off the rails

Noting that trackmen are the most neglected employees of the Indian Railways, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi highlighted their problems on Tuesday, 3 September, while stressing that safe rail travel for crores of people is possible only due to their hard work.

Gandhi shared a video on X, depicting his recent interaction with trackmen at the Delhi Cantonment railway station.

In the video — titled 'Why did the trackmen's lives go off the rails?' — Gandhi tells the trackmen admiringly, "Hindustan na hil paye aap ke bina (India cannot travel the tiniest bit without you)."