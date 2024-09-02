Rahul Gandhi shares video of interaction with DTC employees, flags ‘injustice’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 2 September highlighted the issues being faced by DTC employees and said those who make the journey of lakhs of passengers smooth everyday have only gotten injustice in return.

Sharing a video of his interaction with Delhi Transport Service (DTC) employees last week and a bus ride he undertook, Gandhi said on X that the DTC employees are asking the government that if they are permanent citizens, why are their jobs temporary.

"A few days ago, after a pleasant bus ride in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems," the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.

"No social security, no stable income and no permanent job - contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion," he said.