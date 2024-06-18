Modi govt 'destroying' railways, an accident every 3 days: Congress

Accusing the government of "destroying" the Indian Railways, the Congress on Tuesday, 18 June, has called for the resignation of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the Kanchanjunga Express accident, arguing he has no moral right to continue in his position.

The principal opposition party also mocked Vaishnaw for arriving at the accident site riding pillion on a motorcycle, questioning whether he is a rail minister or a 'reel minister'.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the railway minister often appears at accident sites under the glare of cameras, giving the impression that all is well. Kharge challenged prime minister Narendra Modi to clarify who should be held accountable — the railway minister or himself.

Kharge posed seven critical questions to the government in a post on X, demanding immediate answers.

1. He questioned why, after a major incident like the Balasore accident, not a single kilometre of railway route has been covered by of the much-touted 'Kavach' anti-collision system.

2. He also raised concerns about the nearly 3 lakh vacant positions in the Railways that have remained unfilled for the past decade.