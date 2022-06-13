Congress stages massive protest in Hyderabad

Wearing black scarves, holding party flags and raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the protestors marched to Basheerbagh via NTR Marg, Secretariat, Telugu Talli flyover, and Liberty.



The protestors were carrying placards demanding the ED to immediately withdraw the summons issued to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.



Addressing the protestors, Revanth Reddy said there was no case against the top leaders of the party but the BJP government at the Centre was trying to target them as it feared defeat in 2024 elections.



He said since both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were fearless in their attacks on the Modi government for its anti-people policies, the government was looking to frame them in false cases.