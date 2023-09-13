Congress to demand special relief package for Himachal in Parliament: Priyanka

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took stock of relief and rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-affected areas of Shimla.

Both interacted with affected families at Shiv Bawari and expressed grief over the loss of life and property in the mishap.

While interacting with the media, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised the severity of the devastation triggered by torrential rains during this monsoon season and urged the Union government to declare it as a national disaster keeping in view the huge loss.

“The situation in Himachal Pradesh is very painful and the state has suffered immense losses. The state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is working tirelessly to provide relief to the disaster affected people.