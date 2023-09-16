Congress to launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra against failures of MP govt from Sep 19

The Congress will launch the “Jan Aakrosh” Yatra on September 19 from seven places covering all 230 assembly segments in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, senior leaders said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge for the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala, alleged "rampant corruption" under the BJP government, which they said had "failed" to tackle unemployment and crime against women and Dalits.

"As many as 250 scams have taken place during 225 months of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The dissatisfaction among people against the 18-year rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned into 'Jan akrosh' (public anger)," Surjewala said.