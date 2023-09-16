Ex-minister Tummala Nageswara Rao quits BRS, to join Congress

Former Telangana minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday resigned from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He will join the Congress party on Sunday at the public meeting to be addressed by party President Mallikarjun Kharge and top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and Yennam Srinivasa Reddy, who were suspended from BJP recently for anti-party activities, will also join the Congress party.

The joining coincides with the crucial meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) beginning in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Nageswara Rao quit the BRS a day after AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakrey along with Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy had met him at his residence in Hyderabad.