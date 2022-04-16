Congress to oppose Hindi 'imposition' on non-Hindi speaking states

The Congress is gearing up to oppose any move to implement Hindi in the non-speaking states after a controversy erupted since Union Home MInister Amit Shah said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative language to English.



The Congress said that the BJP is testing the waters by creating an issue and promoting division in the country but the party will oppose any such move when the government enforces it. Congress Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council B K Hariprasad told IANS: "It's not an easy thing as the non-Hindi speaking states will not accept it and we will oppose any such move. However I speak Hindi, but people will not accept this, the government should see the history, see what had happened before on the issue."



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, had said unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated.



He informed the members that now 70 per cent of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi and over 22,000 Hindi teachers have been recruited in the eight states of the North East. The nine tribal communities of the North East have converted their dialects' scripts to Devanagari while all the eight states have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools up to Class 10.