Move to make Hindi compulsory in NE up to Class 10 will create disharmony: Students' bodies

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO), a conglomeration of eight students' bodies, has taken umbrage over the Centre's decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject till Class 10 in the region, contending that the move will be detrimental for indigenous languages and create disharmony.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NESO called for immediate withdrawal of the unfavorable policy, suggesting that indigenous languages should be made compulsory in their native states till Class 10, while Hindi should remain an optional or elective subject.

Shah had said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on April 7 that all northeast states have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools till Class 10.