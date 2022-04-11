Amit Shah’s statement on adopting Hindi for official communication unwarranted and provocative

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stirred up a huge controversy by stating that Hindi being the official language, it should be the medium for correspondence and discussions between states. This has evoked a vehement and justifiable strong reaction from southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, which has always opposed imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states, forming 56 per cent of the population.

Shah, who chairs the official language committee, said 70 per cent of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language and this will increase the importance of Hindi.

Knowledge of English was an added advantage to Indians and this is perhaps one of the reasons for Indians being preferred in IT industry world over particularly in software. This is true of medicine, engineering and science. Indians are a cut above others in the world due to this advantage.

It appears the Indian government is not bothered if this advantage is lost even as other countries like China is trying hard to acquire it. In mid-90s, Chinese authorities felt they were handicapped in their pursuit of export-led economic development to take advantage of globalization because of this language barrier. So, the government in China decided to make learning of English compulsory in schools.

Today, all Chinese passing out of schools in China know English very well. This had helped China become a top goods and services exporter. China’s foreign exchange reserves is close to $4 trillion against India’s $600 billion. China is now an over $15 trillion economy against India’s $3 trillion economy. Chinese exports are 6 to 7 times more than that of India.

In the case of India, the government seems to be going in a reverse gear, trying to lose an advantage which the country already possessed. No one is against Indian languages and everyone should learn their mother tongue and perhaps one other language apart from English.