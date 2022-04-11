Move to make Hindi compulsory subject in NE states opposed

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no instruction from Centre to make Hindi learning compulsory.



"Assamese is the mother tongue of the majority of Assam citizens. The Assam government in consultation with Asom Sahitya Sabha and tribal dominated organisations prepared a language policy where a student will learn Assamese and a tribal language besides English and Hindi. Bodo Sahitya Sabha has some opposition and that's why the state government has yet to announce the policy," the Chief Minister said.



Sarma said that Shah had said one must know Hindi even though "we want students to learn English and Hindi".



"Amit Shah has not said one must not stop learning Assamese and learn Hindi. He said that one must, after learning Assamese or their mother tongue, learn Hindi. We also want the same for by learning Hindi a student from this region would be able to apply for government and non-government jobs in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," he said.