Congress to raise UPSC aspirants’ death case in Parliament today

Congress will raise the issue of the Delhi coaching centre tragedy, in which three UPSC aspirants died, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 29 July.

Congress MP from Punjab Dr Amar Singh has moved an adjournment motion demanding accountability for the death of IAS aspirants.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Demanding accountability for the death of three IAS aspirants who died due to waterlogging in a building housing a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area."

Another Congress MP, Manickam Tagore also moved an adjournment notice in the Lower House to suspend business and "immediately discuss Demanding accountability for Delhi’s infrastructure Tragedies and Tragic Loses".