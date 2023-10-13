Congress to release 1st list of candidates for MP on Oct 15: Kamal Nath

Congress after the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Friday said the party will announce the first list of candidates on October 15, on the first day of Navratri.

The CEC meeting was chaired by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many others.

Madhya Pradesh unit chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath, state incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala and several other senior leaders were also present in the meeting.

The meeting of the CEC for the state lasted for over two hours.

After the meeting, Kamal Nath said: “We have held discussions for 60 seats. We will hold a meeting again of the screening committee and the CEC and then finalise the list.”