Congress to sound poll bugle at end of BJNY in Mumbai: Nana Patole

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will conclude in Mumbai on 17 March with a rally at Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said. The party will sound its poll bugle for upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the event, he said on Thursday.

Today, 8 March, the yatra resumed its journey from Dahod town in Gujarat, heading on to Godhra in adjoining Panchmahal district. The yatra will enter Maharashtra from Nandurbar on 12 March and preparations for it are almost complete, said Patole.

“The concluding rally of the nyay yatra will be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on 17 March,” he said. The party has obtained all permissions for the rally, he said, adding that leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP group led by Sharad Pawar, will attend the event. “We (Congress) will sound the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections there,” he said.