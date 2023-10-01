Congress to take out 'Bharosa Yatras' in 90 assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh on Oct 2

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh will take out day-long 'Bharosa Yatras' (trust march) in all 90 assembly constituencies of the poll-bound state to inform people about the welfare schemes of its government.

Chhattisgarh Congress unit's communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla in a statement said during the march, to be held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, their party will also reach out to people and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it "cheated" people of the state during its 15-year rule (2003-2018).

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his cabinet colleagues, Congress MLAs and MPs will take part in the march in their respective constituencies, he said.

The yatra, to be taken out on four-wheelers and motorcycles, will cover a distance of 25-30 kilometres in each constituency during which 'nukkad sabha' and public meetings will be held, Shukla said.