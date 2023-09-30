MP polls: Congress likely to release first list of election candidates post-October 5

With Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh inching closer, the Congress is likely to release its first list of candidates after 5 October as part of its strategy, sources said on Friday, 29 September.

A Congress source told IANS that the preparations for the Assembly elections are in full swing and the names of the candidates have been finalised, which will be released by the party at the perfect time.

The source said that the party would release its first list of candidates after 5 October as it is expected that by then, the poll schedule will be announced by the Election Commission.

The source further said that party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in the state on 5 October to address a massive public meeting, and her feedback will be sought before the announcement of the final list.

The party has held two meetings of the Screening Committee in the national capital to shortlist the candidates for the elections.