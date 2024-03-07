'Youth apprenticeship scheme not just a political announcement by Congress'

A first-of-its-kind apprenticeship scheme announced by the Congress to reach out to the Indian youth ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is not merely a political announcement but is about ensuring their dignity and skilling, the party said on Thursday.

Head of the All India Professionals' Congress Praveen Chakravarty said the scheme has been enumerated after consultations with several experts from India and abroad, and will prove the first step in tackling the problem of unemployment.

He said it is probably the first time that anyone has come up with such a scheme worldwide as several countries offer unemployment allowance but do not ensure employment opportunities.

"It is not merely a political announcement made by the Congress. It is about ensuring the dignity of youth and their skilling," Chakravarty told PTI, while terming the scheme as a "bold idea".

"Providing employment as a legal guarantee to youth is a first anywhere in the world, to the best of my knowledge. Several countries offer unemployment allowance but none offer a legal guarantee to employees, which the Congress has offered to the youth," he stressed.