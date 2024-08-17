Congress will form next govt in Haryana: Kumari Selja

Congress general secretary and former Union minister Kumari Selja on Saturday, 17 August, said with the election bugle in Haryana the downfall of the BJP has begun.

“The BJP government will go, and the Congress will come. The BJP government has not developed the state but has brought destruction. Haryana ranks number one in unemployment in the country,” said Kumari Selja.

She said that the government had promised to double the income of farmers but instead of doubling it, they have worsened the condition of the farmers.

“More than 700 farmers were martyred in the farmers' movement, but the government is unmoved,” said Kumari Selja.

She was addressing a public gathering during the Congress Sandesh Yatra in Julana town in Jind district.