J&K to vote in 3 phases from 18 Sept, Haryana on 1 Oct; results on 4 Oct: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, 16 August, announced poll dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases, with the first phase starting on 18 September. The second phase will be held on 25 September while the final phase will be held on 1 October.

The election results will be declared on 4 October.

Haryana Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on 1 October, coinciding with the last phase of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the main regions that will go to polls in the second phase include Srinagar, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi.