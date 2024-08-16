J&K to vote in 3 phases from 18 Sept, Haryana on 1 Oct; results on 4 Oct: EC
Rajiv Kumar says adequate security arrangements will be made for the ensuing peaceful elections across the UT
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, 16 August, announced poll dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir.
Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases, with the first phase starting on 18 September. The second phase will be held on 25 September while the final phase will be held on 1 October.
The election results will be declared on 4 October.
Haryana Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on 1 October, coinciding with the last phase of Jammu and Kashmir.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the main regions that will go to polls in the second phase include Srinagar, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi.
The final phase will see north Kashmir, Udhampur, Jammu and Kathua going to polls in the Union Territory.
Announcing the poll dates, chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that adequate security arrangements will be made for the ensuing peaceful elections across the UT.
Notably, the Assembly elections are due in three states including Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
The terms of legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra are set to expire on 3 November and 26 November respectively, while Jharkhand’s Assembly term concludes in January 2025.
Earlier in the day, speculations were rife over the announcement of election dates for Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after the Supreme Court set a deadline of 30 September to hold Assembly elections in the Union Territory.
