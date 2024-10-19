Congress MP Manish Tewari calls for parliamentary oversight of intelligence agencies

Congress leader Manish Tewari has favoured the regulation of Indian intelligence agencies through parliamentary oversight, remarks that come in the backdrop of the recent allegations emanating from the US and Canada.

The Lok Sabha MP from Chandigarh has already submitted a private bill in this regard and also called for a National Intelligence Tribunal to investigate complaints against these agencies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police went public this week with allegations that Indian diplomats were targeting Sikh separatists in Canada by sharing information about them with their government back home.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India, in Canada.

India has rejected the charges as absurd and denied any involvement of its agencies or officials.

"Parliamentary oversight of intelligence agencies is an idea whose time has come.

"Had my Private Member's Bill on Providing a legal basis for our Intelligence Services & a robust Parliamentary oversight mechanism... been accepted by successive governments from 2011 to 2024, India would not have been in the embarrassing position it finds itself internationally," Tewari said in a post on X.