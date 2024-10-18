What DOJ indictment of ‘arrested’ RAW officer Vikash Yadav claims

Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta was arrested last year by Czech authorities at the request of the United States. He was later extradited to the US, where he has been interrogated extensively by prosecutors. His incriminating conversations with RAW agent Vikash Yadav had already been recorded by US federal agents; the act of handing over advance payment to a hired killer to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer in New York who happens to be a US citizen and a pro-Khalistan activist, was filmed.

In the second indictment by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday, news of which broke in India early on Friday morning, the department released details of the charges against Yadav. Excerpts from the text of the indictment on the DOJ website reads:

1. Yadav, working together with others, including Gupta, in India, and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on U.S. soil an attorney and political activist who is a U.S. citizen of Indian origin residing in New York City (the victim). The victim is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a U.S.-based organization that advocates for the secession of Punjab, a state in northern India that is home to a large population of Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India. The victim has publicly called for some or all of Punjab to secede from India and establish a Sikh sovereign state called Khalistan, and the Indian government has banned the victim and his separatist organisation from India.

2. Yadav was employed by the Government of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses Indian’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing. Yadav has described his position as a “senior field officer” with responsibilities in “security management” and “intelligence.” Yadav also has referenced previously serving in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and receiving “officer training” in “battle craft” and “weapons.” Yadav is a citizen and resident of India, and he directed the plot to assassinate the victim from India.