'Consider on humanitarian grounds', SC to Centre on Sharad Yadav plea on vacating govt bungalow

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to consider on humanitarian grounds, a plea by former Union minister Sharad Yadav against a Delhi High Court order directing him to vacate within 15 days a government bungalow.



The high court had noted that he was disqualified as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2017 and so there can be no justification for retaining the official residence.



Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Yadav, submitted before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that the appeal filed challenging disqualification is still pending. "Anyways, my term ends in July. So, I will give an undertaking that he will vacate once the term is over. He was on a ventilator... he had to go for dialysis every day. He couldn't even move", said Sibal. Yadav is now 75-years-old.



Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, submitted that the government is facing shortage of houses for MPs and ministers, and after the expansion of the Cabinet, the shortage is more acute. Jain added an official residence is allotted to an MP from Bihar, and July is only a couple of months away.