Considering review of basmati rice minimum export price, says govt

The government on Sunday said it is actively considering the review of the minimum export price of USD 1,200 per tonne of basmati rice, amid the industry's concern that outward shipments have been affected due to high value.

Rice exporters associations have been demanding that this rate should be brought down to around USD 850 per tonne.

In late August, the government decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below USD 1,200 per tonne to restrict possible "illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

On August 27, the commerce ministry directed trade promotion body APEDA not to register export contracts below USD 1,200 per tonne.

In a statement on Sunday, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said the Central Government has taken various steps to boost domestic supply of rice and check prices.