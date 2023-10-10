TN govt intensifies checking to prevent PDS rice smuggling to Kerala

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies department has intensified checking at state's border with Kerala to prevent the smuggling of ration rice.

The Civil Supplies Department's special CID wing is searching all the border areas as well as rural routes to prevent the smuggling of ration rice to Kerala.

Sources told IANS that the CID have set up check posts at 13 border points between Kerala and Tamil Nadu to prevent the smuggling. This includes Walayar, Velanthavalam, Anaimalai, Anaikatti, Nadupuni, Valparai, Meenakshipuram, Gopalapuram and Muthukavundanur.

The Civil Supplies CID is also conducting surprise checks at the residences of people who were earlier arrested for smuggling ration rice to Kerala.

The department, according to officials, have already arrested more than 200 people and booked around 270 cases on smuggling of ration rice to Kerala. Three of those arrested are habitual offenders and are now charged under the Goonda Act and have been jailed.