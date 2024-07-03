Constable to godman: The rise and fall of Bhole Baba

The quiet village of Bahadur Nagar in Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh, has been thrust into the spotlight following a tragic stampede at a religious event organised by Suraj Pal Singh, also known as Bhole Baba in Hathras on 2 July.

The catastrophe, which resulted in the deaths of 121 people, has brought intense scrutiny to Singh's life—a journey from a police constable to a self-styled godman commanding a vast following..

A report in the Indian Express said Suraj Pal Singh, 58, hails from a Dalit family in Bahadur Nagar, approximately 65 km from Hathras. Before adopting the name Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari or Bhole Baba, Singh served as a constable in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"After serving in the police force for about a decade, he left the job... His last posting was in Agra," said a police officer who visited Singh’s village after the incident. Singh reportedly left the police force sometime in the 1990s. Following his departure, he embraced a spiritual identity, adopting the moniker Bhole Baba, while his wife became known as Matashree.

According to Zaffar Ali, the husband of Bahadur Nagar village pradhan Najis Khanam, Singh’s family was well-off. He was the second of three brothers, with his elder brother having passed away a few years ago and his younger brother, Rakesh, continuing to live in the village as a farmer.