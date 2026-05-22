Constitution not a privilege of the elite, belongs equally to every citizen: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday underlined that the Constitution belongs equally to every citizen and cannot become the preserve of a privileged urban elite capable of navigating expensive legal processes.

Speaking through a recorded video message at the launch of senior advocate Indira Jaising’s memoir, The Constitution Is My Home: Conversations on a Life in Law, the CJI stressed that constitutional rights and protections must remain accessible to all sections of society, especially the marginalised and economically weaker groups.

“The Constitution is truly our shared home. It belongs not to judges alone, nor to lawyers, State or public authorities. It belongs equally to every citizen, be it an urbanite or a ruralite, or the poorest of the poor, or the marginalised, who seek justice within its framework and place faith in its promises,” justice Kant said.

In a sharp observation on inequality in access to justice, he added: “The Constitution is not a privilege of a few cosmopolitans who can afford cost-bearing processes and engage the best of the brains to assert something which our Constitution never intended to offer.”