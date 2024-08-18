Consumer rights regulator CCPA imposes Rs 3 lakh fine on Sriram's IAS for misleading ad

Sriram's IAS in its advertisement made claims of '200 plus selections in UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022'; 'We are India's No.1 Prestigious UPSC/IAS Coaching Institute', the regulator said quoting from the ad content.

CCPA found out that Sriram's IAS advertised various types of courses but the information with respect to the course opted by the advertised successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Service exams results was deliberately concealed in the advertisement.

"This has the effect of consumers falsely believing that all the successful candidates so claimed by the institute had opted for the paid courses advertised by the institute on its website," the CCPA said.

Sriram's IAS in its response submitted the details of only 171 successful candidates against its claim of 200 plus selections in UPSC CSE 2022, the statement said.

Out of these 171 candidates, 102 were from Free Interview Guidance Programme (IGP), 55 were from Free Test Series, 9 were from GS Classroom course and 5 candidates were from different states under the MoU signed between the state government and the institute to provide free coaching.

"This fact was not disclosed in their advertisement, thereby deceiving consumers," the regulator asserted.

The CCPA said that majority of candidates had already cleared Preliminary and Mains examination by himself/herself, with no contribution of Sriram's IAS.

"By concealing this important fact, such false & misleading advertisement creates huge impact on those consumers who are UPSC aspirants without letting them know that Sriram's IAS had offered guidance to only such successful candidates who had already cleared Preliminary and Mains examination of UPSC examination," it said.

Hence, the CCPA found out that the advertisement has "violated" the consumer's right to be informed so as to protect himself against unfair trade practice.

Khare emphasised that an advertisement should contain truthful and honest representation of facts.

Important information should be disclosed in such a manner that they are clear, prominent and extremely hard to miss for consumers, she said.

Khare highlighted the importance of consumer rights and the obligation of advertisers to provide accurate information to consumers.