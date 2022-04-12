'Convict in Mumbai blasts can't dictate terms', Centre to SC in Abu Salem case

The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that gangster Abu Salem is a convict in Mumbai serial blasts case and he cannot dictate terms either to the court or the government.



Earlier during the day, advocate Rishi Malhotra, representing Abu Salem, had submitted that the home secretary does not have time to file an affidavit in the case, pointing at no response from the government in the matter. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundresh asked the government lawyer present in the courtroom to check whether the home secretary would make an oral statement.



The matter came for hearing again in the afternoon. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, objected to Salem's lawyer's submissions saying: "Lordship please ask him no to insist like this. He (Salem) is a convict in Mumbai serial blasts. He cannot dictate terms to the court or the government".



Justice Kaul said the court is not on this individual case, but ramifications of it. "It can impede other processes", said the bench. Mehta submitted: "Lordship please do not make such comments. It should not become a cause of concern for you in other cases. The press may report it..". The bench replied, "Let them report it, we are not bothered".