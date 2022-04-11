TN Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to withdraw CUET

There is no doubt that this CUET, like NEET will sideline the diverse school education system across the country, grossly undermine the relevance of overall development-oriented long-form learning in schools and make students rely upon coaching centres for improving their entrance examination scores, it said.

"The Assembly feels that any entrance examination that is based on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus will not provide an equal opportunity to all students who have studied in varied state board syllabi across the country," it said.