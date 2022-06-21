Cop couple in Rajasthan's Nagaur suspended for unbecoming conduct

Constable Pradeep Chaudhary, posted at Degana Police Station, also in Nagaur district, was allegedly blackmailing Krishna leveraging his nude videos which he had saved electronically shared with him during a video call, Krishna said in his complaint.



The accused constable had already extorted Rs 2.2 lakh and was demanding Rs 5 lakh more and a luxury car. The SHO gave a complaint to me yesterday after which a probe was conducted in which it became clear that both were involved in the acts' virtually, SP Ram Moorty Joshi said.



The SP said that the SI and Constable were suspended because their conduct was not in line with the rules of the police force.