Cops stop AAP MLA from removing boundary of Chandra Shekhar Azad statue at Jahangirpuri

An earthmoving machine removing the iron grille around a statue of Chandra Shekhar Azad at Jahangirpuri caused some anxiety among the residents on Monday as the locality recovers from the April 16 violence and the subsequent demolition drive by the civic body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 12.30 pm they noticed the earthmover at Azad Chowk, Shah Alam Bandh Road, removing the grille.

She said the police intervened and ensured there was no further damage to the boundary. She added that the statue was untouched.

Rangnani said that during enquiry, it was found the demolition work was being carried out by the Public Works Department officials on the direction of local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Pawan Sharma for installing a high mast national flag there.